467 observers registered in Masalli city election constituency #70

BAKU, JAN 28 – The preparations for the elections to the Azerbaijani Parliamentary on February 9 are conducted at a high level. 10 candidates running for the parliamentary elections have been registered from the constituency with 40,024 voters, Chairman of the Constituency Election Commission Ilkin Huseynov told.

Ilkin Huseynov said that 467 observers have been registered to monitor the election process. According to him, the web cameras installed in 11 out of 43 stations in the constituency have been made operational.

The Chairman of the Constituency Election Commission said that the stations were fully ready and provided with all necessary equipment.