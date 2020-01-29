429 international observers accredited
BAKU, JAN 29 – 429 international observers have been accredited regarding the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) at today’s meeting of CEC.
Note that early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on February 9, 2020.
