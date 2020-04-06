22 Uzbek nationals repatriate to Tashkent

A.M.BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 (DNA) – The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan with help of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan and PIA, successfully repatriated 22 Uzbek citizens from Pakistan to Tashkent through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines.

This flight also brought back 128 stranded Pakistani nationals from Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan.

Taking this opportunity, Embassy of Uzbekistan and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furqat Sikikov emphasized that significant and friendly gesture made by Pakistani partners once again demonstrated bright example of brotherly and close relationships between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

“We express our gratefulness to all relevant Authorities of Government of Pakistan and Uzbekistan for their support and cooperation to ensure smooth repatriation of citizens of two brotherly nations”, the ambassador added.=DNA

