22 Students from LUMS rescued by Pak Army from snow hit Rattu

| January 20, 2020
5e245a72-6531-4e93-bb3c-eaecec1d3207

22 Students from LUMS rescued by Pak Army from snow hit Rattu to Rwp. Students had gone for Skiing to Gilgit and were stuck for last 5 days due to heavy snow and landslides. LUMS administration had approached Army for help. COAS directed for their immediate heli lifting. All students including 13 Boys & 9 Girls have reached Rwp and on the way to their homes.

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada and others witnessing an art exhibition at a local university on Monday. DNA PHOTO

﻿ Students highlight Black January tragedy thru paintings

  ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 (DNA) -Students from more than 20 leading Pakistani universities and amateurRead More

