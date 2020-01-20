22 Students from LUMS rescued by Pak Army from snow hit Rattu
22 Students from LUMS rescued by Pak Army from snow hit Rattu to Rwp. Students had gone for Skiing to Gilgit and were stuck for last 5 days due to heavy snow and landslides. LUMS administration had approached Army for help. COAS directed for their immediate heli lifting. All students including 13 Boys & 9 Girls have reached Rwp and on the way to their homes.
« Al-Awwad highlights Kingdom’s efforts in protecting human rights (Previous News)
Related News
22 Students from LUMS rescued by Pak Army from snow hit Rattu
22 Students from LUMS rescued by Pak Army from snow hit Rattu to Rwp. StudentsRead More
Students highlight Black January tragedy thru paintings
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 (DNA) -Students from more than 20 leading Pakistani universities and amateurRead More
Comments are Closed