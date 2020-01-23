Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

More than 210 int’l observers accredited to monitor parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

January 23, 2020
BAKU, JAN 23 – “As of today, more than 210 international observers have been accredited to monitor the February 9 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan”, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov has told journalists.

He said that international observers continue to appeal to monitor the elections: “We hope that the number of international observers would increase. As you know, applications for observation of the elections throughout the country will last until 10 days before the election day. The deadline is the same for accreditation of international observers as well. These days, the submission of their documents to the Central Election Commission will be even more intensified.”

