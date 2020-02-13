21 Pakistani textile companies participated in Texworld held in Paris  

Paris 13th Feb 2020. Twenty one Pakistani companies dealing in fabric, garments and home textile participated in the Texworld, the Europe’s premier textile B2B exhibition held in Paris from 10th to 13th of this month.

Many major textile production houses of Pakistan including Nishat Mills, Kohinoor Mills, Kamal Limited and Master Textile established their exclusive purpose build pavilions to showcase their diverse products ranging from basics to more creative and high-quality fabrics. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan also facilitated participation of a number of companies in the fabric, apparel sourcing and denim sectors.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque welcomed stating Pakistani companies to Pakistan’s participation in this important exhibition that this provides a unique opportunity to interact and network with their counterparts from other countries, bench mark best practices and strike business deals which would help in augmenting our textile exports.

A total of 1700 exhibitors from 24 countries participated in the Texworld attracting over 29000 traders, business persons, manufactures and representatives of buying houses from 113 countries.

The Texworld, held twice every year, is a valuable and efficient gateway for international textile manufacturers and professionals to the rich and affluent European markets.