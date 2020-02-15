2020 is the year of change: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): Saying that 2020 is the year of change,

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the

state should not be run through conspiracies rather it should be run

according to the wishes of the people.

“We do not accept this selected and will not accept any other selected.

We only believe in democracy. We can protect people’s economic rights

through democracy,” said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in an interview

with a private television channel.

Chairman Bilawal said that the opposition is not confused and the

opposition parties have several options. We are not ready to go back

from our call of protest in March. He hoped that silence

and going abroad is not because of any deal.

The PPP leader said that he will be present in the country and he is not

the one who runs away and will continue to raise voice against

government and for the rights of the people.

Bilawal said that he had called 2020 the year of elections because of

the economic situation and worst kind of unemployment in the country.

Everyone is suffering due to price hike and unemployment. The government

imposed IMF deal by force but the people will not tolerate this country

anymore.

In response to a question that Imran Khan says that all institutions are

on one page he said that the real question is that on which page the

people are. If any political party or institution does not support

people, they will have no future.

The PPP Chairman has said that there are options such as in-house change

and elections as well. The government is not serious to solve people’s

problems.

Bilawal said that agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy

but the government has totally ignored the agriculture sector because it

has no interest in the people or their problems. DNA

