2020 is the year of change: Bilawal
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): Saying that 2020 is the year of change,
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the
state should not be run through conspiracies rather it should be run
according to the wishes of the people.
“We do not accept this selected and will not accept any other selected.
We only believe in democracy. We can protect people’s economic rights
through democracy,” said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in an interview
with a private television channel.
Chairman Bilawal said that the opposition is not confused and the
opposition parties have several options. We are not ready to go back
from our call of protest in March. He hoped that silence
and going abroad is not because of any deal.
The PPP leader said that he will be present in the country and he is not
the one who runs away and will continue to raise voice against
government and for the rights of the people.
Bilawal said that he had called 2020 the year of elections because of
the economic situation and worst kind of unemployment in the country.
Everyone is suffering due to price hike and unemployment. The government
imposed IMF deal by force but the people will not tolerate this country
anymore.
In response to a question that Imran Khan says that all institutions are
on one page he said that the real question is that on which page the
people are. If any political party or institution does not support
people, they will have no future.
The PPP Chairman has said that there are options such as in-house change
and elections as well. The government is not serious to solve people’s
problems.
Bilawal said that agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy
but the government has totally ignored the agriculture sector because it
has no interest in the people or their problems. DNA
=========
Related News
British HC welcomes Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – Christian Turner, CMG the British High Commissioner to Pakistan hostedRead More
Engro, Shell sign agreement
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): During a speech at the Pakistan Energy Reform conference in IslamabadRead More
Comments are Closed