Over 200,000 people infected by coronavirus worldwide

More than 200,000 people worldwide have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a statistics website that compiles new case numbers.

The global number of the total confirmed coronavirus cases hit 200,100, according to Worldometer data.

The death toll has risen to 8,010 across the world, including 3,237 in China, where the virus outbreak first emerged from the city of Wuhan in last December.

Outside of China, the virus has killed many others, including 2,503 in Italy, 988 in Iran, 533 in Spain, 116 in the U.S. and 84 in South Korea.

In addition, more than 82,500 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

According to the website, coronavirus has spread to more than 165 countries and territories, including 80,894 in China, 31,506 in Italy, 16,169 in Iran, 11,826 in Spain, 6,524 in the U.S. and 8,413 in South Korea.

The number of active cases is over 109,000 – 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries, including China, Italy, and Iran.