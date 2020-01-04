19 political parties nominated their candidates for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

As many as 19 political parties have nominated 457 candidates for the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb.9, says the head of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

Speaking at the CEC meeting on Jan.2, Panahov said that the Social Welfare Party has not yet nominated a candidate.

To date, authorized representatives of 20 political parties, namely, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Azerbaijan Party, the United Azerbaijan Party, Ana Veten (Motherland) Party, Takamul Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Vahdat Party, Party for Democratic Reforms, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party, Modern Musavat Party and Citizen and Development Parties were registered.