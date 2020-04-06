19 pilgrims coming back from Iran quarantined for 14 days in Attock

ATTOCK, APR 6 (DNA) – As many as 19 pilgrims coming back from Iran have been kept in a quarantine center in Attock and will be allowed to go home after 14 days if their Covid-19 results are found negative by NIH.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz said this while talking to journalists. Dr Asif Niazi and Dr Asad were also present on the occasion.

CEO health said that these pilgrims which include 2 from Attock, 10 from Jand , 4 from Pindigheb and three from Hasanabdal.

He said that these pilgrims were kept in Taftan for 14 days where their results were found negative and were then sent to a quarantine center in Multan where they were again kept for 14 days and were tested again for coronavirus and their results were found negative.

Now at third and final stage before going homes they have been kept in Quarantine Center in Wapda Colony Attock and their samples have been sent to NIH.

CEO health said if their results will be found negative then all will be sent home after 14 days and if any one of them found positive will be sent to an isolation ward in hospital.

He said that spending so many days in quarantine is surely a difficult process for the pilgrims but no compromise could be made due to the prevailing situation.

Dr Sohail Ejaz said that all the pilgrims kept in quarantine center are being provided all facilities free of cost.

While replying to a question he said that at present there was no patient of coronavirus available in Attock district and said that only one female patient coming back from Saudia Arabia was found positive and she has fully recovered now.=DNA

