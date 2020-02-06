Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

1321 deputy candidates to compete in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

| February 6, 2020
BAKU, FEB 06  —  2431 people have appealed to participate in the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, 2020 in Azerbaijan,  reports citing the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

315 of the 1637 people, whose nomination were registered, have withdrawn their candidacy so far, CEC has cancelled candidacy of one person.

Currently, number of candidates is 1321.

