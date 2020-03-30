COVID 19: Uzbek embassy, CGSS join hands to highlight Uzbek govt efforts

In Uzbekistan, there has been a lockdown on all activities and a special hospital comprising of 10,000 beds has also been constructed for any emergency situation within 5 days

ISLAMBABAD: Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furqat A. Sidiqov held a videoconference with Lt Col Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) – Executive Director CGSS and Ms. Mehreen Gul – Director CGSS.

During the video-call meeting it was decided that CGSS and Uzbekistan Embassy will collaborate to highlight the efforts of Uzbek Government in battling COVID-19 and to project Pakistan’s initiatives in combating COVID-19 in Uzbekistan through sharing of information and articles.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan briefed regarding the situation in Uzbekistan, and various progressive measures taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

In particular, In Uzbekistan, there has been a lockdown on all activities and a special hospital comprising of 10,000 beds has also been constructed for any emergency situation within 5 days.

Educational activities for students are being carried out through the National Television especially in the rural areas.

Furthermore, the endeavors of Pakistani government in controlling the pandemic situation were also appreciated.

It was decided to jointly host an inspirational drawing competition in order to uplift the spirits of young students in Pakistan to struggle pandemic situation.

Moreover, both sides the agreement to hold video-conference of the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Council with participation of entrepreneurs of both Brotherly States, as well as same interaction with Uzbekistan’s think tanks and media groups.