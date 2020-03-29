Taliban must not raise issues with delegation: Omar

KABUL, Mar 29 (DNA): Afghan Presidential Advisor Waheed Umar on Sunday

asked the Taliban to introduce their delegation for intra Afghan talks

and stop making excuses. Addressing reporters here, he said the

government delegation was inclusive and was introduced.

Wahid Omar at a press conference on Sunday in Kabul responded to the

Taliban statement about the Afghan peace delegation being “against the

agreement between the Taliban and the US,” saying the Taliban must not

raise issues with our delegation, as we also can raise issues with

theirs.

All the prisoners released at one time would be not possible, and there

are conditions, Omar said, adding that the delegation that has been

announced will represent “a united Afghanistan.”

Earlier, the Taliban has refused to negotiate with a team announced by

the Afghan government, the armed group’s spokesman has said, in a

potential setback to the next steps in the United States-brokered peace

process.