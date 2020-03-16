Coronavirus: PM Imran Khan, Maulana Tariq Jamil enact ‘social distancing’

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 16 (DNA) : Religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil called upon Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad on Monday amid fast-spreading coronavirus fears for a consultative meeting.

PM Imran Khan and Maulana Tariq Jamil leading by example took strict precautionary measures in times of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In a picture released by the Prime Minister office after the meeting concluded, the premier and Maulana Tariq Jamil can be seen enacting social distancing as an example for the people to follow as a precaution.

The Prime Minister’s office said that one needs to play their due role and avoid handshakes and other physical contact to ensure public health and safety amid the legitimate fear related to coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, under special directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to initiate a country-wide awareness campaign on the dangers and prevention methods against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has given orders entailing details of the campaign to relevant leaders in different cities of the country.