Asad Qaiser welcomes US-Afghan peace deal

ISLAMABAD, FEB 29 (DNA) – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has welcomed the US-Afghan peace deal signed today in Qatar.

He termed it a commencement of sustained peace and stability in Afghanistan that would also contribute positively to connectivity and regional prosperity as well.

The Speaker said that achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region was in Pakistan’s best national interest.

The Speaker said that Pakistan had always been a staunch supporter of resolution of disputes through peaceful means.

He said that armed conflict in Afghanistan had forced people to abandon their home and seek refuge in neighboring countries.

He said that peace in Afghanistan would create conducive environment for them to return to their homeland with honor and take part in the national development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve and continued commitment to the Afghan peace process.

The Speaker said that a National dialogue was being arranged in Islamabad on 17th March, 2020 to look into the challenges arising out of the post US-Afghan peace with specific reference to Pakistan.

He further said that representatives of political parties, parliamentarians, academia, intelligentsia, diplomats, media personnel and civil society will be invited to take part in the discourse and will provide policy guideline for devising future strategy arising after peace and stability in Afghanistan.