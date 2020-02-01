Indonesia confers highest military award on Naval Chief

JAKARTA, Feb 01 (DNA): Indonesia has conferred the highest military

award Bintang Jalasena Utama upon Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi in recognition of his services for strengthening the ties between

the naval forces of both the countries.

During his visit to Jakarta, the Naval Chief also held meetings with

Vice Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Chief of Staff of the

Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji, Commandant of the Marine Corps

Major General Suhartono and visited Marine Brigade Headquarters.



Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters in Jakarta, Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi was received by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy,

Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to

the Naval Chief at the occasion.

During separate meetings with Vice Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu

Trenggono and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma

Adjimatters related to regional security and mutual interest including

bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief

emphasized upon tremendous potential of Pakistan to raise defence

cooperation and positively contribute towards peace& security

initiatives in the region.

The dignitaries appreciated contributions of Pakistan for maintaining

peace and stability in the region. While acknowledging the significance

of strong military collaboration, the dignitaries agreed to further

enhance mutual interactions in diverse defence realms. Admiral Zafar

Mahmood Abbasi was also conferred with Indonesian highest military award

Bintang Jalasena Utama in a ceremony held at Indonesian Naval

Headquarters.

Later, the Naval Chief visited Marine Brigade Headquarters at Jakarta

and wasreceived by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General

Suhartono. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief

at the occasion.

Thereafter, the Admiral called on Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major

General Suhartono and visited various installations at Marine Brigade

Headquarters.During the visit, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi lauded the

professionalism and competence of Indonesian Marines Corps.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further

augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and

navies in particular. DNA