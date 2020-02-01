Indonesia confers highest military award on Naval Chief
JAKARTA, Feb 01 (DNA): Indonesia has conferred the highest military
award Bintang Jalasena Utama upon Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood
Abbasi in recognition of his services for strengthening the ties between
the naval forces of both the countries.
During his visit to Jakarta, the Naval Chief also held meetings with
Vice Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Chief of Staff of the
Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji, Commandant of the Marine Corps
Major General Suhartono and visited Marine Brigade Headquarters.
Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters in Jakarta, Admiral Zafar Mahmood
Abbasi was received by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy,
Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to
the Naval Chief at the occasion.
During separate meetings with Vice Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu
Trenggono and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma
Adjimatters related to regional security and mutual interest including
bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief
emphasized upon tremendous potential of Pakistan to raise defence
cooperation and positively contribute towards peace& security
initiatives in the region.
The dignitaries appreciated contributions of Pakistan for maintaining
peace and stability in the region. While acknowledging the significance
of strong military collaboration, the dignitaries agreed to further
enhance mutual interactions in diverse defence realms. Admiral Zafar
Mahmood Abbasi was also conferred with Indonesian highest military award
Bintang Jalasena Utama in a ceremony held at Indonesian Naval
Headquarters.
Later, the Naval Chief visited Marine Brigade Headquarters at Jakarta
and wasreceived by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General
Suhartono. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief
at the occasion.
Thereafter, the Admiral called on Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major
General Suhartono and visited various installations at Marine Brigade
Headquarters.During the visit, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi lauded the
professionalism and competence of Indonesian Marines Corps.
It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further
augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and
navies in particular. DNA
