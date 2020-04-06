Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

| April 6, 2020
Untitled-8 copy.jpgss

LAHORE, APR 6 – The Punjab government has decided to reopen 117 factories after a 14-day suspension of business across the province due to spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification announcing this on Monday.

The decision was taken to curb financial losses and unemployment for thousands of daily wage workers.

These factories are related to eight industries that deal in meat, food processing, textile, leather and auto parts.

On Saturday, the Punjab government allowed auto workshops, spare-part shops and oil depots along national highways to reopen.

It also ordered the reopening tyre shops and hotels where truck drivers rest. The government decided to do so on the request of goods transporters.

This resumed transportation of daily food items across Punjab.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-8 copy.jpgss

117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

LAHORE, APR 6 – The Punjab government has decided to reopen 117 factories after aRead More

1586080937995_HcWbJ6QK

Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 – The share of JDW Sugar Mills Limited, owned by PTI’s JahangirRead More

  • Trump threatens tariffs on oil imports to ‘protect’ U.S. energy workers

  • PIAF hails PM package, demands more cut in fuel rates

  • Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

  • Pakistan overreacting to pandemic: FPCCI

  • British American Tobacco working on Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Coronavirus bankrupting steel industry

  • PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service Centers

  • Exporters meet Hafeez Shaikh to discuss liquidity issues

    • Comments are Closed