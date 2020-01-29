Pakistan wants Palestine state with Al Quds as its Capital
We have seen the announcement of a Peace Plan for the Middle East by the United States.
Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution, as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions.
Pakistan continues to support a just and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue, through dialogue and negotiations, that leads to the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including the right of self-determination.
We renew our call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Related News
Pakistan wants Palestine state with Al Quds as its Capital
We have seen the announcement of a Peace Plan for the Middle East by theRead More
FBR to take action against 196 of its employees for taking BISP benefit
ISLAMABAD, JAN 28 (DNA) – The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a sternRead More
Comments are Closed