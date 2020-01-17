Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PTA advises masses to be careful on thumb impressions

| January 17, 2020
thumb-impression-attendance-machine

 

ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 (DNA) – People have been advised to be careful as criminals have started copying people’s thumb impressions to register fake SIMS, according to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.

The PTA, while briefing a session of the Senate’s Standing Committee on IT, said that they found 74,000 illegally-registered SIMS in Sargodha last year. The authority has said that there are two ways through which people are able to register fake SIMS.

First, many criminals fool people and take their false thumb impressions posing as members of certain NGOs or other institutions. They ask people to give their thumb impressions over and over again, claiming that the machine isn’t working properly.

Second, some people get a copy of the thumb impression using a mobile scanner and then tracing it onto a piece of paper. The SIMS are then sold at different prices ranging from Rs1,800 to Rs4,000.

Experts have said that getting thumb impressions is not sufficient. The government should work on linking those impressions with facial recognition, an expert remarked.

It is difficult for PTA to tell fake SIMs from real ones because only 38,000 of its over 200,000 biometric machines have lie detection installed. The authority claims that it detected and closed 200,000 fake SIMS last year. = DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

thumb-impression-attendance-machine

PTA advises masses to be careful on thumb impressions

  ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 (DNA) – People have been advised to be careful as criminals have started copyingRead More

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-17 at 5.38.07 PM

Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Therank Of Rear Admiral

  Islamabad, 17 Jan 20:       Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi has been promoted to therank ofRead More

  • Farogh Naseem vows not to let govt destabilize amid MQM-P’s reservations

  • Back4good: 8,284 illegally migrated Pakistanis return from Malaysia

  • Firdous lauds Indian journalist for exposing Modi’s fascist agenda

  • Govt to meet financial needs of higher education: PM

  • AIR MARSHAL AHMER SHEHZAD LEGHARI APPOINTED AS VICE CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF

  • French Ambassador calls on Admiral Abbasi

  • Pakistan says no info about violators of US state dept entity list

  • Federal government puts forward three names for Sindh IG post

    • Comments are Closed