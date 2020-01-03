Condolences message of Supreme Leader of Revolution on Martyrdom of Senior IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani and other martyrs accompanying him/hard revenge is waiting for the criminals

After martyrdom of highly esteemed Commander Hajj Qasim Soleimani and his accompanying martyrs especially Great Fighter of Islam H.E. Mr. Abu Mehdi Almuhandas, Supreme Leader of Revolution issued a message.

Text of the message is given below:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

Great Commander of Islam has become heavenly. Pious spirits of martyrs welcomed the pious spirit of Qasem Soleimani. After years of devoted and valiant endeavors in the fields of fight against demons and miscreant elements of the world and desire for martyrdom over the years in the way of Almighty Allah, at last endeared Soleimani reached at this high destination and his pure blood was poured down on earth by most callous persons on it.

I congratulate on this great martyrdom to Hazrat Bakiyatollah (Imam Zamana A.S.) our spirits ready to sacrifice for Him and to his own pure spirit and present condolences to the people of Iran. He was a one of the great models of those trained by religion of Islam and school of Imam Khomeini (R.A.), he spent all his life in Jehad in the path of Allah Almighty. Martyrdom was the reward of his endless endeavors during all these years. By his demise, withthe blessing and assistance of Allah, his work and way will not stop and end.

But hard revenge is waiting for the offenders, who contaminated their hands last night with his blood and the other martyrs. Shaheed Soleimani was international face of resistance and all the lovers of the resistance are the revengers of his blood. All the friends and also enemies should know Jihad line of the resistance with redoubled motivation will continue. And ultimate victory is waiting for the Mujahideen (endeavors) of this blissful path.

Losing of beloved and dear commander is hard for us but continuation of the endeavor and achievement of final victory will make the life of murders and criminals more bitterer.

People of Iran will commemorate the memory and name of the great martyr commander General Qasem Soleimani and the accompanying martyrs especially great mujahid of Islam H.E. Mr. Abu Mehdi Almuhandas and I announce three day public mourning in the country and present felicitations and condolences to the honorable spouse and endeared children and his other relatives.