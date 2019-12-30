31% reduction in terrorism in 2019, improving security situation: report

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (DNA): Pakistan witnessed a nearly 31% reduction in

terror and counter-terror related fatalities in 2019, according to data

released by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in

Islamabad.

Only two militant outfits, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter

groups and the Islamic State (IS), claimed responsibility for 12 and 1

attacks respectively, but their own ranks depleted by nearly 30%.

Civilian fatalities declined by about 36%.

A 30.71% drop in fatalities was observed in 2019 (from 980 in 2018 to

679 in 2019). If the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province and the former

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) are counted as separate

regions 1 , Balochistan still remains most affected of militancy and

insurgency.

The largest drop in fatalities was observed in Balochistan (44.2%),

followed by FATA (39%), Sindh (19%), and Punjab (11.8%).

Nearly 370 terror attacks were reported during 2019 that left 518

persons dead in the country. As mentioned prior, this is a 30% drop from

the 739 fatalities from the nearly 400 terror attacks in 2018.

Suicide-attacks also declined significantly this year, dropping from 26

in 2018 to 9 this year. These attacks also resulted in the loss of life

of 295 individuals in 2018, but dropped to 56 persons in 2019.

Although civilians were the most terrorism-affected group, the overall

civilian fatalities declined by about 36%. Government and security

officials’ fatalities were dropped by 19% while the militants and

insurgents had a 30% drop in their fatalities.

In 2019, no drone attack was reported as compared to four drone attacks

in last year resulting in death of 13 militants. This is quite

significant, as this marks the first year since 2004 that there have

been no drone strikes (as of December 30, 2019).

Only two militant outfits, TTP and the IS, continued claiming

responsibilities for terror attacks. However, the number of these

attacks and associated fatalities dropped significantly. IS claimed a

single attack while TTP and its splinter groups Hizbul Tahrir and

Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed 12 attacks.

One of the causes in bringing militancy under control was the

apprehension of the outlaws belonging to various banned outfits during

this year. Of the 141 militants arrested, 32 were TTP, 11 were

Lashkar-e- Jhangvi, 3 were Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS),

4 were IS, 2 were Balochistan Liberation

Army (BLA), and 5 of Baloch Republican Army (BRA). In addition, 24

militants belonging to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and 2 from Jamat-ud-Dawa

(JuD) were also arrested. DNA