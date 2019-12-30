Illegal immigrants return home under Malaysian amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (DNA):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday said over 8,000 Pakistanis have returned home country under a Malaysian amnesty scheme.

He said the amnesty scheme was aimed at ensuring the voluntarily repatriation of illegal immigrants from Malaysia to their respective countries.

The ‘Back4good’ amnesty scheme became operational on August 1, 2019 to facilitate the illegal immigrants to return their respective countries without facing any detention or fines, and blacklisting.

Zulfikar Bukhari said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur made extensive efforts to facilitate some 8,190 Pakistani illegal immigrants to formally avail the scheme.

“So far more than 8,000 of such Pakistanis have arrived. Around 200 Pakistanis are expected to reach Islamabad on Tuesday (December, 31) for which special arrangements including charted flight (PK-9894) have been finalized,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, in a brief statement, had advised Pakistani illegal immigrants in Malaysia to make prior arrangements of their tickets so that they could properly utilize the scheme before its expiry date — December 31, 2019. DNA