IGP Islamabad orders additional security to approvers in LNG case
ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA): The Islamabad police chief has granted approval
to the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for
additional security measures for two suspects who turned approvers in
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case.
Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad issued orders for ensuring
security arrangements for the two approvers over the request of the
anti-corruption watchdog.
Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that the National Accountability Bureau
(NAB) had sought security from the higher authorities for its approvers
in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case as they received threats before
testifying in the court.
The anti-corruption watchdog wrote letters to Interior Ministry,
Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police, chief secretary and Inspector
General Sindh police for providing security to two suspects after they
turned approvers in LNG scam case.
The letter read that additional security arrangement should be made for
former managing-director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Zuhair
Siddiqui and Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) MD Mubeen Saulat.
It is said that the two persons are key witnesses in the case after they
turned approvers after the formal permission of NAB chairman Justice
Retd Javed Iqbal. The approvers sought additional security arrangements
following threats, the letter said.
It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog will
produce an overall 59 witnesses in the court where the petitioner Sheikh
Rasheed will be the first witness in the case.
On December 12, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference again after addressing objections
raised by the accountability court. DNA
