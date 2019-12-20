IGP Islamabad orders additional security to approvers in LNG case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA): The Islamabad police chief has granted approval

to the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for

additional security measures for two suspects who turned approvers in

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad issued orders for ensuring

security arrangements for the two approvers over the request of the

anti-corruption watchdog.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that the National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) had sought security from the higher authorities for its approvers

in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case as they received threats before

testifying in the court.

The anti-corruption watchdog wrote letters to Interior Ministry,

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police, chief secretary and Inspector

General Sindh police for providing security to two suspects after they

turned approvers in LNG scam case.

The letter read that additional security arrangement should be made for

former managing-director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Zuhair

Siddiqui and Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) MD Mubeen Saulat.

It is said that the two persons are key witnesses in the case after they

turned approvers after the formal permission of NAB chairman Justice

Retd Javed Iqbal. The approvers sought additional security arrangements

following threats, the letter said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog will

produce an overall 59 witnesses in the court where the petitioner Sheikh

Rasheed will be the first witness in the case.

On December 12, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference again after addressing objections

raised by the accountability court. DNA

======