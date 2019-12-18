Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbekistan’s tourism potential is broadcast on screens in Japan’s streets

| December 18, 2019
927new

Tashkent, Uzbekistan (DNA) – Videos on the tourism potential of Uzbekistan are shown on the LED screens in the centers, the busiest streets of the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Tokyo, locally and tourists visit.

The videos highlight the attractiveness of the tourist cities of our country. It is also worth noting that the display of these videos coincided with the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Japan at the highest level, to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

The development of Uzbek-Japanese relations in the field of tourism helps to increase the influx of tourists from the country of the rising sun and increase the income of our state from tourism.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

2

Govt to come up with response on Musharraf case after deliberations: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 (DNA)- The PTI core committee on Wednesday which held under the aegisRead More

00000

Pakistan rejects Indian claims of minorities persecution in Pakistan

Pakistan categorically rejects,once again,the Indian Government and senior BJP leadership’s baseless allegations of persecution ofRead More

  • Uzbekistan’s tourism potential is broadcast on screens in Japan’s streets

  • President of Uzbekistan arrives in Japan

  • Army chief visits SSG headquarters

  • Pakistan to help neighbours benefit from CPEC: NA Speaker

  • Commander in Chief Russian Federation Navy visits naval headquarters

  • India has always been an upper caste Hindu state: Zamir Akram

  • CJP didn’t issue any directive to special court, clarifies SC

  • Yearender 2019: Most ‘quirky’ ways Pakistani politicians trolled themselves

    • Comments are Closed