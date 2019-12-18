Uzbekistan’s tourism potential is broadcast on screens in Japan’s streets

Tashkent, Uzbekistan (DNA) – Videos on the tourism potential of Uzbekistan are shown on the LED screens in the centers, the busiest streets of the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Tokyo, locally and tourists visit.

The videos highlight the attractiveness of the tourist cities of our country. It is also worth noting that the display of these videos coincided with the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Japan at the highest level, to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

The development of Uzbek-Japanese relations in the field of tourism helps to increase the influx of tourists from the country of the rising sun and increase the income of our state from tourism.