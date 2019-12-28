112th midshipmen & 21st SSC course commissioning parade held at Naval Academy

KARACHI, Dec 28 (DNA): 112th Midshipmen and 21st Short Service

Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade was held at Pakistan Naval

Academy PNS RAHBAR.

The Commissioning Parade comprised 81 Pakistani and 53 Midshipmen from

friendly countries as well as 65 cadets of SSC Course including 07

female cadets.

President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi graced the

occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received

by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

In his address, the Chief Guest while felicitating the commissioning

term on this momentous day, advised them to keep abreast with the latest

technological trends in modern warfare. He also urged them to carry on

the legacy of their predecessors’ glorious traditions, always take

guidance from wisdom of father of the nation and to always come up to

the expectations of their nations in the cause of national security.

Lauding Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining regional peace and stability

in line with national policy, the President commended Pakistan Naval

Academy in training of cadets from friendly navies and furthering

everlasting bonds of friendship and camaraderie in collaborative

security.

The Chief Guest, acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of the armed

forces, pledged full support of the nation and reiterated Pakistan’s

commitment towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat

posed by the adversary. While highlighting grave violations of human

rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against UN resolutions,

the Chief Guest called out to the world’s ‘collective conscience’ to

stand with people of Kashmir in their just and rightful struggle against

fascist regime of India.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy,

Commodore Amir Mahmood, highlighted salient features of officers’

training. He apprised the audience that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan,

Palestine, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are presently undergoing training at

Pakistan Naval Academy. He also advised the young sentinels to keep

integrity, honour and interest of the country first and foremost.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the position holders. The

prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal for 2011-A, 2012-B& 2013-A courses

was conferred upon Lt M Sayaf Pasha PN, Lt Nasrullah PN and Lt Shamil

Ali Khan PN respectively. Midshipman Naveed Ahmed was awarded the

coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for his overall best performance, whereas,

Midshipman Muhammad Umer won the ‘Academy’s Dirk’.

Officer Cadet Abdul Rehman was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee Gold Medal, Officer Cadet lsa Duaiji Khalifa A Moosa Al Doseri

from Kingdom of Bahrain was awarded Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal and

Officer Cadet lnshal Jawed from SSC Course won the Commandant Gold

Medal. Proficiency Banner was claimed by Main Top Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Defence Mr. Pervaiz

Khattak, large number of Senior Military Officers, Ambassadors, Defence

Attaches of friendly countries, civil dignitaries and parents/ relatives

of passing out Midshipmen and Cadets. DNA

