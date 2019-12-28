112th midshipmen & 21st SSC course commissioning parade held at Naval Academy
KARACHI, Dec 28 (DNA): 112th Midshipmen and 21st Short Service
Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade was held at Pakistan Naval
Academy PNS RAHBAR.
The Commissioning Parade comprised 81 Pakistani and 53 Midshipmen from
friendly countries as well as 65 cadets of SSC Course including 07
female cadets.
President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi graced the
occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received
by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.
In his address, the Chief Guest while felicitating the commissioning
term on this momentous day, advised them to keep abreast with the latest
technological trends in modern warfare. He also urged them to carry on
the legacy of their predecessors’ glorious traditions, always take
guidance from wisdom of father of the nation and to always come up to
the expectations of their nations in the cause of national security.
Lauding Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining regional peace and stability
in line with national policy, the President commended Pakistan Naval
Academy in training of cadets from friendly navies and furthering
everlasting bonds of friendship and camaraderie in collaborative
security.
The Chief Guest, acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of the armed
forces, pledged full support of the nation and reiterated Pakistan’s
commitment towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat
posed by the adversary. While highlighting grave violations of human
rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against UN resolutions,
the Chief Guest called out to the world’s ‘collective conscience’ to
stand with people of Kashmir in their just and rightful struggle against
fascist regime of India.
Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy,
Commodore Amir Mahmood, highlighted salient features of officers’
training. He apprised the audience that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan,
Palestine, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are presently undergoing training at
Pakistan Naval Academy. He also advised the young sentinels to keep
integrity, honour and interest of the country first and foremost.
Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the position holders. The
prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal for 2011-A, 2012-B& 2013-A courses
was conferred upon Lt M Sayaf Pasha PN, Lt Nasrullah PN and Lt Shamil
Ali Khan PN respectively. Midshipman Naveed Ahmed was awarded the
coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for his overall best performance, whereas,
Midshipman Muhammad Umer won the ‘Academy’s Dirk’.
Officer Cadet Abdul Rehman was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Committee Gold Medal, Officer Cadet lsa Duaiji Khalifa A Moosa Al Doseri
from Kingdom of Bahrain was awarded Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal and
Officer Cadet lnshal Jawed from SSC Course won the Commandant Gold
Medal. Proficiency Banner was claimed by Main Top Squadron.
The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Defence Mr. Pervaiz
Khattak, large number of Senior Military Officers, Ambassadors, Defence
Attaches of friendly countries, civil dignitaries and parents/ relatives
of passing out Midshipmen and Cadets. DNA
