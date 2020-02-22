A 10 day Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival begins at Serena Hotel

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) – The Islamabad Serena Hotel, in collaboration with the Embassy of the republic of Turkey will Inaugurate a 10 day long Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival at the grand Zamana Restaurant starting from 21st of February to the 1st of March in Islamabad.

This time the Food festival will also be held in our sister property Faisalabad Serena Hotel from the 2nd of March to the 3rd of March 2020.

The visitors will be transported to the magical metropolis of Istanbul as accomplished Turkish Chefs from the enchanting Ciragan Palace in Istanbul will prepare the best of the Turkish Cuisine.

We at the Islamabad Serena Hotel are delighted to welcome Sous-Chef SerdarOngel, Chef de Partie. DavutKutlugun and Pastry chef and chocolatier extraordinaire ServetKanat, who are responsible for many of the superb meals at the Ciragan Palace Kempanski hotel in Istanbul, the only 17th century Ottoman imperial palace turned hotel in Turkey.

Turkish Cuisine is on the center stage with a wide variety of soups, mezze and kebabs which will be featured on the daily menu along with desserts and assortments. The sea food is also featured along with a live counter serving made to order shawarmas.

The chefs will use premium quality ingredients and delicate techniques, giving the diner an extraordinary experience. Turkish musicians will add magic to the event, playing mystical music with folk instruments such as the divan saz and cello.

Mr. Michel A. Galopin, General Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel, said, “We are thrilled to be able to bring international flavors and gastronomical delights to Pakistan.

Familiarity with other cultures and cuisines is a way to experience the world and we are proud to partner with Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, Turkish Airlines, Ciragan Palace Kempanski Hotel Istanbul and Gateways International for our Turkish Food Festival.”

His Excellency, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan said, “We are honored to bring the original taste and tradition of Turkey to Pakistan. Such activities bridge cultural gaps between the two nations and incite more friendship.”

The Turkish Food Festival is part of The Serena Hotel’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative. It is expected that the unique festival will bedazzle our guests.=DNA

