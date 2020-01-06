﻿ EXCLUSIVE: Alice G Wells expected to visit Pakistan from Jan 20

BY NAVEED MIRAJ

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 (DNA) – Alice G. Wells, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia is expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 20, 2020 for important meetings with Pakistani Civil and Military leadership.

Diplomatic sources told DNA that after the killing of the Iranian Military leader General Qasim Sulemani by US Drone in Iraq, Ms Alice Wells visit is very crucial. “Being the neighbor of Iran, Pakistan has very important role to play in the region after this development, and Pakistan had already stated its position of promoting peace and avoiding escalation in already tense relations between the US and Iran,” the informed Diplomat maintained.

The sources maintained that during Ms Wells visit, the on-going peace talks with Afghan Taliban, and Pak-US relations will be the highlights of the visit.

Alice G. Wells, a career Foreign Service Officer, assumed her duties as Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia on June 26, 2017. She previously served as the United States Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; a senior adviser in the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau in the Department of State, as Special Assistant to the President for Russia and Central Asia in the White House (2012-2013); Executive Assistant to Secretary of State Clinton (2011-2012); and Executive Assistant to Under Secretary for Political Affairs William J. Burns (2009-2011).

From 2006 to 2009, Ambassador Wells served as Minister Counselor for Political Affairs at U.S. Embassy Moscow, and previously worked as Director of Maghreb Affairs and as Acting Director of Egypt and North African Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

Ambassador Wells also served as a political officer at U.S. Embassy New Delhi, U.S. Embassy Islamabad and U.S. Embassy Riyadh. DNA

